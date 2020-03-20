„Hochamt des Dopings“ : Ex-Fußballstar Breitner übt scharfe Kritik an Olympia-Organisatoren

München Paul Breitner sieht das Internationale Olympische Komitee als Negativ-Beispiel im Umgang mit der Coronavirus-Pandemie. Der ehemalige Fußball-Nationalspieler wählt drastische Worte.

Das IOC hat die vom 24. Juli bis 9. August geplanten Sommerspiele in Tokio bislang noch nicht verschoben. „Wenn ich diese unverantwortlichen Profilneurotiker des IOC sehe, kommt mir das Kotzen! Die wollen allen Ernstes ein Hochamt des Dopings in Tokio im Sommer. Sind die blind? Wissen die nicht, was jetzt abgeht?“, sagte der 68 Jahre alte Bayer Breiter im Interview der Zeitungen „Münchner Merkur“ und „tz“ (Samstag-Ausgabe).

„In Zeiten, in denen die gesamte medizinische Konzentration auf Covid-19 gerichtet ist. Was glauben die, was jetzt passieren wird, was wir dann in Tokio haben? Nochmal: Ein Hochamt des Dopings“, meinte Breitner: „Wie kann ich an einer solchen Veranstaltung festhalten, nur weil die Japaner keine Zahlen rausgeben oder sie mit ihren Zahlen alles tun, um die Weltöffentlichkeit zu blenden? Um einen Grund zu haben, um an diesen Olympischen Spielen festzuhalten. Ja, verdammt nochmal, wer braucht in diesen Zeiten diese Spiele? Niemand!“