20. März 2020 um 16:33 Uhr
„Hochamt des Dopings“
:
Ex-Fußballstar Breitner übt scharfe Kritik an Olympia-Organisatoren
Paul Breitner.
Foto: dpa/Henning Kaiser
München Paul Breitner sieht das Internationale Olympische Komitee als Negativ-Beispiel im Umgang mit der Coronavirus-Pandemie. Der ehemalige Fußball-Nationalspieler wählt drastische Worte.
<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
<div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
Das IOC hat die vom 24. Juli bis 9. August geplanten Sommerspiele in Tokio bislang noch nicht verschoben. „Wenn ich diese unverantwortlichen Profilneurotiker des IOC sehe, kommt mir das Kotzen! Die wollen allen Ernstes ein Hochamt des Dopings in Tokio im Sommer. Sind die blind? Wissen die nicht, was jetzt abgeht?“, sagte der 68 Jahre alte Bayer Breiter im Interview der Zeitungen „Münchner Merkur“ und „tz“ (Samstag-Ausgabe).
„In Zeiten, in denen die gesamte medizinische Konzentration auf Covid-19 gerichtet ist. Was glauben die, was jetzt passieren wird, was wir dann in Tokio haben? Nochmal: Ein Hochamt des Dopings“, meinte Breitner: „Wie kann ich an einer solchen Veranstaltung festhalten, nur weil die Japaner keine Zahlen rausgeben oder sie mit ihren Zahlen alles tun, um die Weltöffentlichkeit zu blenden? Um einen Grund zu haben, um an diesen Olympischen Spielen festzuhalten. Ja, verdammt nochmal, wer braucht in diesen Zeiten diese Spiele? Niemand!“
<script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js"></script>
<glomex-player data-integration-id="40599z13k6kiey8z" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"></glomex-player>
<div id="div-gptrpd_contentad"></div>
<script>
var glomexerrorcount=0;
(function() {
function init() {
if (!window.googletag) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf GPT");
return;
}
// if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) {
// window.setTimeout(init, 100);
// console.log("warten auf glomex-player");
// return;
// }
// if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) {
// window.setTimeout(init, 100);
// console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount);
// glomexerrorcount++;
// return;
// }
// var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = "";
glomexerrorcount=4;
// var glomexdisplay="none";
// Contentad wenn kein Glomex
// if(glomexdisplay!= "block"&& glomexerrorcount<4){
// console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!= block");
// //prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel
// if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){
// var slotcount=0;
// for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){
// var counterf = f-1;
// var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+"";
// if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){
// slotcount = slotname.substr(9);
// }
// }
// if(slotcount!=0){
// if(slotcount!==""){
// slotcount = slotcount.substr(1);
// slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1;
// adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount;
// }
// }
// }
// adslotname = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
// adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
// adslotid = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
// adsize1 = [[300,250],[300,300],[336,280],[468,60],[540,300],[728,90],[800,250],[970,90],[970,250]];
// setkey = "adformat";
// setkeyvalue = "contentad";
// }else{
//Impressiontracker
console.log("Glomex Impression");
adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [1,1];
setkey = "key";
setkeyvalue = "glomex";
// googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display();
// }
var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad');
var div= document.createElement('div');
div.id = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
div.style.textAlign = "center";
insertindiv.appendChild(div);
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).addService(googletag.pubads());
// googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]);
googletag.enableServices();
googletag.display(adslotname);
});
}
init();
})();
</script>
<script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js"></script>
<glomex-player data-integration-id="40599z13k6kiey8z" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"></glomex-player>
<div id="div-gptrpd_contentad"></div>
<script>
var glomexerrorcount=0, glomexdisplay;
(function() {
function init() {
if (!window.googletag) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf GPT");
return;
}
if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf glomex-player");
return;
}
if (glomexerrorcount<12 && glomexdisplay!== "block") {
glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
console.log("glomex-player",glomexerrorcount, glomexdisplay);
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
glomexerrorcount++;
return;
}
// if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) {
// window.setTimeout(init, 100);
// console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount);
// glomexerrorcount++;
// return;
// }
// var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = "";
glomexerrorcount=4;
// var glomexdisplay="none";
// Contentad wenn kein Glomex
if(glomexdisplay!== "block"){
console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!== block");
//prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel
if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){
var slotcount=0;
for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){
var counterf = f-1;
var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+"";
if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){
slotcount = slotname.substr(9);
}
}
if(slotcount!=0){
if(slotcount!==""){
slotcount = slotcount.substr(1);
slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1;
adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount;
}
}
}
adslotname = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [[300,250],[300,300],[336,280],[468,60],[540,300],[728,90],[800,250],[970,90],[970,250]];
setkey = "adformat";
setkeyvalue = "contentad";
}else{
//Impressiontracker
console.log("Glomex Impression");
adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [1,1];
setkey = "key";
setkeyvalue = "glomex";
// googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display();
}
var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad');
var div= document.createElement('div');
div.id = adslotname;
div.style.textAlign = "center";
insertindiv.appendChild(div);
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).addService(googletag.pubads());
// googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]);
googletag.enableServices();
googletag.display(adslotname);
});
}
init();
})();
</script>
Der Fußball-Weltmeister von 1974 begrüßt dagegen die Entscheidung der UEFA, die Europameisterschaft um ein Jahr auf 2021 zu verschieben. „Das war die einzig logische Konsequenz. Und es ist auch richtig, das in einem Zeitrahmen zu machen, der ansatzweise greifbar ist. Wir wissen doch gar nicht, wie lange alles dauert. Das stört mich auch: Viel zu viele Leute wollen jetzt kurzfristig denken und basteln sich den bestmöglichen Fall zusammen.“ Sein Appel an die Funktionäre und Entscheider im Sport lautet: „Seid realistisch! Nehmt für eure Entscheidungen einen Zeitrahmen, der möglich sein kann.“