„Nicht hart genug“ : Judo-Trainer verteilt Ohrfeigen zur Motivation – Trajdos verteidigt ihn

Martyna Trajdos (in weiß) Foto: dpa/Oliver Weiken

Tokio Ein Video, in dem die Judoka Martyna Trajdos von ihrem Trainer geohrfeigt wird, geht viral. Doch die deutsche Olympia-Teilnehmerin verteidigt ihren Trainer und hätte es gern noch härter gehabt. Die Szene im Video.

Es ist ein leicht verstörender Anblick gewesen: Der deutsche Judo-Trainer Claudiu Pusa ohrfeigt seine Sportlerin Martyna Trajdos vor ihrem Kampf gegen die Ungarin Szofi Özbas gleich doppelt. Eurosport übertrug die Szene aus dem legendären Judo-Tempel Budokan Nippon live im deutschen TV. Danach ging die Diskussion im Netz los. Trajdos verteidigte ihren Trainer nun in den sozialen Netzwerken für die Aktion, die für eine Menge Wirbel sorgte.

Trajdos teilte das Video, das seit Dienstag in den sozialen Netzwerken viral geht. „Sieht so aus, als war es nicht hart genug“, schrieb sie dazu. Gerade bei weiblichen Usern sorgte das Video allerdings für erhebliche Irritationen. Für die deutsche Judoka ist die Aufregung nicht nachvollziehbar. „Wie ich bereits sagte, das ist das Ritual, dass ich für einen Wettkampf ausgesucht habe. Mein Trainer macht nur das, was ich von ihm verlange, um mich anzufeuern“, schrieb Trajdos bei Instagram unter ihren Post.