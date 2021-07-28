„Nicht hart genug“ : Judo-Trainer verteilt Ohrfeigen zur Motivation und wird ermahnt

Update Tokio Ein Video, in dem die Judoka Martyna Trajdos von ihrem Trainer geohrfeigt wird, geht viral. Doch die deutsche Olympia-Teilnehmerin verteidigt ihren Trainer und hätte es gern noch härter gehabt. Die Szene im Video.

Trajdos teilte das Video, das seit Dienstag in den sozialen Netzwerken viral geht. „Sieht so aus, als war es nicht hart genug“, schrieb sie dazu. Gerade bei weiblichen Usern sorgte das Video allerdings für erhebliche Irritationen. Für die deutsche Judoka ist die Aufregung nicht nachvollziehbar. „Wie ich bereits sagte, das ist das Ritual, dass ich für einen Wettkampf ausgesucht habe. Mein Trainer macht nur das, was ich von ihm verlange, um mich anzufeuern“, schrieb Trajdos bei Instagram unter ihren Post. Die IJF rügte den Coach für sein „schlechtes Verhalten während des Wettbewerbs“, wie sie via Twitter mitteilte.