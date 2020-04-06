  1. Sport
  2. Leichtathletik

Stabhochsprung: Renaud Lavillenie überspringt 5,61 Meter - im eigenen Garten

Stabhochsprung während Corona-Krise : Lavillenie überspringt 5,61 Meter - im eigenen Garten

Renaud Lavillenie. Foto: AP/Matt Dunham

Köln Renaud Lavillenie muss auch während der Corona-Pandemie nicht auf seinen Sport verzichten. Der Franzose hat in seinem Garten eine Stabhochsprung-Anlage stehen, die er regelmäßig nutzt.

"Ausführung vorzüglich, alles unter Kontrolle": Der ehemalige Stabhochsprung-Weltrekordler Renaud Lavillenie war mit sich sehr zufrieden. Auf seiner eigenen Anlage im Garten hatte der Franzose gerade im dritten Versuch 5,61 m übersprungen und kommentierte seinen Sprung vom vergangenen Samstag in einem Video auf Instagram voller Begeisterung selbst.

Lavillenie, Olympiasieger von 2012 in London, hat in der Corona-Krise kurzerhand einen eigenen Wettkampf ins Leben gerufen, die "internationale Home-Challenge". Und hält seine Fans in der an Sport armen Zeit auf dem Laufenden.

Von seiner Bestleistung war der 33-Jährige mit seiner Höhe natürlich deutlich entfernt. Mit 6,16 m in der Halle hielt er zwischen 2014 und 2020 den Weltrekord, ehe er im vergangenen Februar vom schwedischen Shooting-Star Armand Duplantis (6,18) entthront worden war.

(sid/old)