Stabhochsprung während Corona-Krise : Lavillenie überspringt 5,61 Meter - im eigenen Garten

Köln Renaud Lavillenie muss auch während der Corona-Pandemie nicht auf seinen Sport verzichten. Der Franzose hat in seinem Garten eine Stabhochsprung-Anlage stehen, die er regelmäßig nutzt.

Lavillenie, Olympiasieger von 2012 in London, hat in der Corona-Krise kurzerhand einen eigenen Wettkampf ins Leben gerufen, die "internationale Home-Challenge". Und hält seine Fans in der an Sport armen Zeit auf dem Laufenden.