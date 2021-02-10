10. Februar 2021 um 16:47 Uhr
Trotz zahlreicher coronabedingter Verlegungen
:
Bundesligen planen weiter mit 38 Spieltagen
Leipzigs Philipp Weber (M) beim Wurf.
Foto: dpa/Hendrik Schmidt
Köln Die Handball-Bundesligen halten trotz zahlreicher coronabedingter Spielverlegungen am Format der laufenden Saison fest. Die Klubs der ersten und zweiten Liga sprachen sich für die Fortsetzung des bisherigen Modus mit Hin- und Rückspielen an insgesamt 38 Spieltagen aus.
Die Handball-Bundesliga (HBL) will trotz bereits zahlreicher Spielabsagen die Saison mit 38 Spieltagen zu Ende bringen. In einer Videokonferenz am Mittwoch stimmten die Chefs der 20 Bundesligisten mit großer Mehrheit dafür, die Spielzeit bis zum letzten Spieltag am 27. Juni möglichst mit Hin- und Rückspiel für jeden Club abzuschließen. „Ich denke, das gibt eine Menge Sicherheit für Partner, Sponsoren und für unsere Fans, dass man weiß, dass die HBL und wir Bundesligisten bis zum Ende durchspielen wollen“, sagte Geschäftsführer Dierk Schmäschke von der
SG Flensburg-Handewitt.
Abhängig vom weiteren Verlauf der Corona-Pandemie könnte es jedoch zu Anpassungen des Spielsystems kommen. Die Liga steht vor einer großen Herausforderung, da bereits etliche Partien verlegt werden mussten. Nach einem erneuten Corona-Fall beim
THW Kiel wurde erst am Mittwoch auch die für Sonntag geplante Partie des Rekordmeisters beim TBV Lemgo verschoben. Während Clubs wie der THW oder die MT Melsungen gerade mal zwölf beziehungsweise zehn Spiele absolviert haben, stehen andere Vereine bereits bei 16 Partien.
Ziel dürfte es nun sein, so weit zu spielen wie möglich, um die Abschlusstabelle notfalls mithilfe der sogenannten Quotientenregelung zu bestimmen. Dabei würden wie schon in der vergangenen Saison bei jedem Team die Pluspunkte durch die absolvierten Spiele geteilt und anschließend mit 100 multipliziert.