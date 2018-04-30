Golf-Weltrangliste: Martin Kaymer nicht mehr in den Top 100

Die Golf-Weltrangliste Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: rtr, gv Wir zeigen Ihnen die aktuelle Golf-Weltrangliste.Stand: 7. Mai 2018 Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: rtr, rb5 Platz 1 (1) Dustin Johnson (USA): 9,2164 Durchschnittspunkte Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: afp, ml Platz 2 (2)Justin Thomas (USA): 9,1441 Punkte Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: afp, tp Platz 3 (3)Jon Rahm (Spanien): 8,3702 Punkte Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: ap Platz 4 (4)Jordan Spieth (USA): 8,3456 Punkte Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: dpa, esl msc Platz 5 (5)Justin Rose (England): 7,3586 Punkte Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: rtr, jg Platz 6 (6)Rickie Fowler (USA): 7,0572 Punkte Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: ap, CAR Platz 7 (14)Jason Day (NordirlandAustralien): 6,6110 Punkte Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: ap, Stephen M. Dowell Platz 8 (7)Rory McIlroy (Nordirland): 6,3257 Punkte Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: afp, MRN Platz 9 (8)Hideki Matsuyama (Japan): 6,0808 Punkte Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: afp, mm Platz 10 (10)Patrick Reed (USA): 5,5405 Punkte Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: AFP Platz 107 (103)Martin Kaymer (Mettmann): 1,3436 Punkte Auch interessant zurück weiter