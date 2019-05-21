Die Golf-Weltrangliste Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: AP/Julio Cortez Wir zeigen Ihnen die aktuelle Golf-Weltrangliste. Stand: 20. Mai 2019 Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: AFP/TOM PENNINGTON Platz 1 (3) Brooks Koepka (USA): 11,0021 Durchschnittspunkte Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: rtr, rb5 Platz 2 (1) Dustin Johnson (USA) 10,9257 Durchschnittspunkte Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: dpa, esl msc Platz 3 (2) Justin Rose (England) 8,7523 Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: ap, Stephen M. Dowell Platz 4 (4) Rory McIlroy (Nordirland) 8,1211 Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: afp, ml Platz 5 (5) Justin Thomas (USA) 7,4196 Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: dpa/David J. Phillip Platz 6 (6) Tiger Woods (USA) 7,3937 Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS Platz 7 (7) Francesco Molinari (Italien) 6,9777 Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: AFP/Mike Ehrmann Platz 8 (8) Bryson Dechambeau (USA) 6,7054 Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER Platz 9 (9) Xander Schauffele (USA) 6,1652 Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: AFP/Andrew Redington Platz 10 (10) Rickie Fowler (USA) 5,6726 Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: AFP Platz 191 (186) Martin Kaymer (Mettmann) 0,8885 Auch interessant Porträt : Das ist Tiger Woods Statistik : Die Tennis-Weltrangliste der Herren Porträt : Das ist Martin Kaymer Statistik : Die Tennis-Weltrangliste der Damen zurück weiter