Die Golf-Weltrangliste Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: AP/Julio Cortez Wir zeigen Ihnen die aktuelle Golf-Weltrangliste. Stand: 22. Juli 2019 Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: AFP/TOM PENNINGTON Platz 1 (1) Brooks Koepka (USA): 11,4709 Durchschnittspunkte Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: rtr, rb5 Platz 2 (2) Dustin Johnson (USA): 9,5002 Durchschnittspunkte Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: ap, Stephen M. Dowell Platz 3 (3) Rory McIlroy (Nordirland): 8,4043 Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: dpa, esl msc Platz 4 (4) Justin Rose (England): 8,2114 Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: dpa/David J. Phillip Platz 5 (5) Tiger Woods (USA): 7,0376 Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS Platz 6 (7) Francesco Molinari (Italien): 6,5662 Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: AFP/Mike Ehrmann Platz 7 (6) Bryson Dechambeau (USA): 6,4355 Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: dpa/Donall Farmer Platz 8 (8) Jon Rahm (Spanien): 6,3997 Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: afp, ml Platz 9 (9) Justin Thomas (USA): 6,3997 Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: USA TODAY Sports/Joseph Maiorana Platz 10 (10) Patrick Cantlay (USA): 5,9986 Die Golf-Weltrangliste Foto: AFP Platz 89 (86) Martin Kaymer (Mettmann) 1,5773 Auch interessant Statistik : Die Tennis-Weltrangliste der Herren Porträt : Das ist Tiger Woods Porträt : Das ist Martin Kaymer Statistik : Die Tennis-Weltrangliste der Damen zurück weiter