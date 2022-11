Nach seltsamen Zuschauerzahlen Fifa passt Kapazitäten der WM-Arenen an

The official attendances of each game at the World Cup so far.



Qatar vs Ecuador - 67,372 (Stadium capacity = 60,000)

England vs Iran - 45,334 (Stadium capacity = 40,000)

Senegal vs Netherlands - 41,721 (Stadium capacity = 40,000)

USA vs Wales - 43,418 (Stadium capacity = 40,000) pic.twitter.com/mbfMDwt38q