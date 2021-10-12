Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AP/Francois Mori Lionel Messi ist der Rekordgewinner des Ballon d’Or. Natürlich ist er auch für das Jahr 2021 wieder nominiert. Wir zeigen, wen das französische Fachblatt France Football sonst noch nominiert hat. Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: dpa/Parnaby Lindsey Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AP/Frank Augstein N’Golo Kante (FC Chelsea) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AP/Martin Meissner Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus Turin) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AFP/BEN STANSALL Mason Mount (FC Chelsea) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AFP/JUSTIN TALLIS Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AFP/FRANCK FIFE Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AP/Luca Bruno Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AFP/PAUL ELLIS Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AFP/MIGUEL MEDINA Nicolo Barella (Inter Mailand) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AFP/ALEJANDRO PAGNI Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AFP/CARLOS COSTA Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AFP/PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA Pedri (FC Barcelona) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AFP/MLADEN ANTONOV Luka Modric (Real Madrid) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AFP/ANDY RAIN Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus Turin) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: dpa/Dirk Waem Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: dpa/Fernando Vergara Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: dpa/Christophe Ena Ruben Dias (Manchester City) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AP/Gustavo Garello Lautaro Martinez (Inter Mailand) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AP/Aurel Obreja Simon Kjaer (AC Mailand) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: dpa/Matthias Balk Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth Jorginho (FC Chelsea) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AFP/PAUL ELLIS Mohamed Salah (FC Liverpool) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AP/Luca Bruno Romelu Lukaku (FC Chelsea) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AFP/DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS Cesar Azpilicueta (FC Chelsea) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: dpa/Joao Matos Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AFP/JOSE JORDAN Gerard Moreno (FC Villarreal) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AP/Joan Monfort Phil Foden (Manchester City) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AFP/FRANCK FIFE Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) Das sind die Nominierten für den Ballon d’Or Foto: AFP/JUAN MABROMATA Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid) Auch interessant Empfang in Paris : PSG-Fans heißen Lionel Messi willkommen Wechsel perfekt : So wurde Messi bei Paris Saint-Germain empfangen Abschied aus Barcelona : Zu diesen Vereinen könnte Messi wechseln Rangliste : Rekordspieler der Champions League zurück weiter