„Es ist ein großartiges Gefühl“ : Ausgemusteter Max Kruse räumt bei Poker-Turnier ab

Congratulations to Vfl Wolfsburg (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) player Max Kruse (@MaxKruse_10) for outlasting 413 entrants in the €1,650 NLH Six-Max to earn his first WSOP bracelet!



"I’m overwhelmed. It’s the greatest feeling to have finally won a WSOP bracelet."https://t.co/ZrgiubsirE pic.twitter.com/VwDLGSLZkk