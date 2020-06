Gerüchte um Ex-Borussen : Das steckt hinter Max Kruses Besuch beim VfB Stuttgart

View this post on Instagram

There are things in life that are even more important than football just as the access to clean drinking water. Most of you know that I am a long time supporter donor and friend of @vivaconagua Today we created a kind of media buzz to create awareness for me being in Stuttgart. The real reason is that I became the main sponsor of the social art festival @quellengalerie @imwizemann I risked my good name:-) and that I end up playing for @vfb :-) Please dear MEDIA people use your privilege to reach so many people and reveal the story to raise awareness for my new social baby @quellengalerie Tomorrow the whole story will be revealed in a piece of media art which you can all see in the @quellengalerie from tomorrow (link in bio) Support @vivaconagua The only one who is responsible or goes to prison is my friend @michafritz Special Thanks to all the @vivaconagua supporters for being part of that social social media prank art @laurawontorra @lolaweippert @kuranyi.k @timohildebrand1 @jochenbreyer @fums_magazin So please dear media people re-write the story and raise awareness for clean drinking water and @vivaconagua @ntv_nachrichten @wz_de @buten_un_binnen @mzwebde @meinvfb @1893_news @de.onefootball @fussballtransfers_com @stuttgarternachrichten @stuttgarterzeitung @vertikal.pass @webde_news @ransport @tonline.de @90min_de @swrsport @sz @vfbaktuell @ruhr_24 @suedkurier deichstube @skysportde @sportbuzzer @sport1news @bild #quellengalerie #vivaconagua #SocialSocialMediaPrankArt #artcreateswater #imwizemann #socialartgallery