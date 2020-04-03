3. April 2020 um 00:46 Uhr
Corona-Krise
:
Uefa rät Fußballvereinen von Saisonabbruch ab
Europa League, Champions League, Bundesliga: Die UEFA arbeitet an Lösungen für die Fußballsaison.
Foto: dpa/Swen Pförtner
Nyon Belgien bricht seine Fußballsaison ab. Doch die Europäische Fußball-Union findet das verfrüht - und gibt sich optimistisch.
Die UEFA hat ihren Mitgliedsverbänden in der Corona-Krise von einem Abbruch der nationalen Fußballligen zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt abgeraten. In einem Brief der Europäischen Fußball-Union, aus dem die Nachrichtenagentur AP am Donnerstag zitierte, heißt es, man sei „zuversichtlich, dass Fußball in den kommenden Monaten zu den Bedingungen der Behörden wieder starten kann und jede Entscheidung, die inländischen Wettkämpfe aufzugeben, zu diesem Zeitpunkt, verfrüht und nicht gerechtfertigt ist“.
Die UEFA arbeitet derzeit daran, mit den europäischen Ligen eine Lösung für das Saisonende zu finden. Europa League und Champions League stecken in der K.o.-Phase fest. Möglicherweise sollen die Wettbewerbe im Juli oder August beendet werden.
In Belgien war am Donnerstag die Entscheidung gefallen, die Saison nach 29 der 30 Hauptrunden-Spieltage abzubrechen und auf die Playoffs zu verzichten. Der FC Brügge soll demnach zum Meister proklamiert werden. In der Bundesliga hofft man auf einen Neustart Anfang Mai.