Relegation: VfL Wolfsburg gegen Holstein Kiel

VfL Wolfsburg gewinnt Relegations-Rückspiel in Kiel

Bundesligist VfL Wolfsburg hat in der Relegation gegen Zweitligist Holstein Kiel den Klassenerhalt geschafft.

Robin Knoche erzilete in 75. Minute per Kopf das Tor des Tages.

Das Hinspiel hatten die Wölfe bereits mit 3:1 gewonnen.

Holstein Kiel, im vergangenem Jahr erst aus der dritten Liga aufegstiegen, hat den direkten Durchmarsch in die Bundesliga damit verpasst.