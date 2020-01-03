Auf den Malediven : Sabitzer verlobt sich mit Ex-Bachelor-Gewinnerin

Leipzig Marcel Sabitzer und seine Partnerin Katja Kühne wagen den nächsten Schritt in ihrer Beziehung. Der Fußballprofi von RB Leipzig postete ein Bild, das die 34-Jährige mit einem Ring am Finger zeigt.

Nach der Geburt von Töchterchen Mary Lou im April 2019 zeigte sich die 34-Jährige, die 2014 die RTL-Show „Der Bachelor“ gewann, am Donnerstag auf Instagramfotos stolz und glücklich mit einem Ring an der linken Hand.

Das Paar ist seit 2017 zusammen und urlaubt gerade auf den Malediven. Der 25 Jahre alte österreichische Nationalspieler von Bundesligist RB Leipzig postete in einer Instagram-Story ein Foto seiner Partnerin mit den Worten: „THANK YOU FOR YES“. Dazu pinnte der Offensivspieler drei Herzchen. Außerdem postete Sabitzer ein Foto, das Kühne in einem weißen Kleid und einem Ring am Finger zeigt. Dazu schrieb er: „In der vergangenen Nacht ist es passiert. Unglaublicher Moment.“ Auch Kühne veröffentlichte das Foto mit dem Zusatz: „Yes #1.1.2020.“