Ablösesumme zu hoch : RB Leipzig kann sich Schick-Transfer angeblich nicht leisten

Leipzig Fußball-Bundesligist RB Leipzig will Stürmer Patrik Schick fest von der AS Rom verpflichten. Die Kaufoption für 29 Millionen Euro ließen die Sachsen allerdings verstreichen. Aus finanziellen Gründen.

„Wir können es einfach nicht bezahlen“, sagte Trainer Julian Nagelsmann am Dienstag. Ein fester Transfer des ausgeliehenen Schick sei aber nach wie vor ein Thema: „Wir wollen ihn unbedingt halten, aber es muss in einem vernünftigen Rahmen sein. Wir können nicht mit Geld um uns werfen.“

Wie Schick soll auch der Spanier Angelino fest verpflichtet werden. Die Kaufoption von 30 Millionen Euro kann Leipzig jedoch nicht stemmen und will mit Manchester City in Verhandlungen treten. „Natürlich würden wir beide Spieler gern kaufen. Aber wenn eine Leihe möglich ist, wird es vielleicht auch eine Leihe“, sagte Nagelsmann. Schick hat seit seinem Transfer im Sommer in 20 Ligaspielen zehn Tore geschossen. Der im Ende Januar geholte Linksverteidiger Angelino ist ebenfalls Stammkraft.