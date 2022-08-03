WM-Dress enthüllt? : Rapper Pajel veröffentlicht Videoclip mit unbekannten DFB-Trikots

Berlin Bislang ist das WM-Trikot der deutschen Nationalmannschaft noch nicht veröffentlicht worden. Nun zeigt ein kurzer Videoclip im Internet, mit welchem Dress die DFB-Elf in Katar auflaufen könnte.

Die Nationalspieler Thomas Müller und Serge Gnabry in guter Mitsingstimmung, ein bekannter Rapper – und bislang unbekannte DFB-Trikots. Ein kurzer Videoausschnitt auf Instagram hat den deutschen Fußballfans möglicherweise einen Vorgeschmack auf die Arbeitsbekleidung von Hansi Flicks DFB-Auswahl während der WM in Katar gegeben.

„Wir beteiligen uns grundsätzlich nicht an Spekulationen. Die neuen DFB-Trikots werden zu einem gegebenen Zeitpunkt vorgestellt“, sagte Adidas-Sprecher Oliver Brüggen in einer Stellungnahme am Mittwochmorgen. Pajel versah sein Video mit den Hashtags „sowiewir“, was als Refrain in dem Clip gesungen wird, sowie „rap“ und „comingsoon“ (in etwa: erscheint bald). Müller und Gnabry tragen keine Trikots, sondern T-Shirts.