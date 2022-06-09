Abwehr-Hüne kommt aus Dresden : „Absoluter Wunschspieler“ verstärkt MSV-Defensive

Düsseldorf Der MSV Duisburg verstärkt seine Defensive. Innenverteidiger Sebastian Mai kommt ablösefrei von Dynamo Dresden zu den Zebras. Trainer Torsten Ziegner bezeichnet den 28-Jährigen als „absoluten Wunschspieler“.

Der MSV Duisburg hat sich mit Sebastian Mai verstärkt. Der Innenverteidiger wechselt ablösefrei von Zweitliga-Absteiger Dynamo Dresden an die Wedau. Bei den Zebras unterzeichnete er einen Vertrag bis 2024.

Der Auftrag an den 1,95 Meter großen Abwehr-Hünen ist klar: die löchrige Abwehr des MSV stabilisieren. In der abgelaufenen Saison mussten die Zebras 71 Gegentore hinnehmen und stellten damit zusammen mit Absteiger TSV Havelse die schwächste Defensive. „Mit Sebastian ist es uns gelungen, den Führungsspieler und Stabilisator für die Abwehr zu gewinnen, den wir dringend gesucht haben“, wird MSV-Trainer Torsten Ziegner in der Pressemitteilung des Vereins zitiert. Der 28-Jährige sei der „absolute Wunschspieler“ von allen. „Sebastian wird uns mit seiner Art, wie er auf und neben dem Rasen agiert, enorm weiter helfen“, sagte Ziegner. Auch Ralf Heskamp, Geschäftsführer Sport, ist sich sicher, dass der „kopfballstarke Innenverteidiger“ der MSV-Defensive zu „mehr Stärke und Sicherheit“ verhelfen wird.