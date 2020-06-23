23. Juni 2020 um 22:41 Uhr
Viktoria Köln schockt den MSV
:
Duisburg verliert und rutscht auf Rang vier ab
Ein enttäuschter Moritz Stoppelkamp (Archiv).
Foto: dpa/Marius Becker
Köln Rückschlag im Aufstiegskampf für den MSV Duisburg. Bei Viktoria Köln gehen die Duisburger leer aus und müssen damit die Würzburger Kickers in der Tabelle vorbeiziehen lassen. Bedeutet: derzeit kein Aufstiegsplatz für den MSV.
Eintracht Braunschweig hat in der 3. Fußball-Liga die Tabellenführung übernommen. Am viertletzten Spieltag gewann der Meister von 1967 beim abstiegsgefährdeten Chemnitzer FC mit 2:1 (2:0) und bringt sich durch das achte Spiel in Folge ohne Niederlage in Stellung für die Rückkehr in die Zweitklassigkeit.
Die Würzburger Kickers kletterten durch das 2:1 (1:1) beim KFC Uerdingen auf den zweiten direkten Aufstiegsplatz. Dabei profitierten die Franken von der 0:1 (0:0)-Niederlage des zuvor punktgleichen MSV Duisburg bei Viktoria Köln. Auch Hansa Rostock musste im Aufstiegsrennen einen Dämpfer hinnehmen, der Tabellenfünfte mit nun vier Punkten Rückstand auf Würzburg kam gegen den 1. FC Kaiserslautern im eigenen Stadion nur zu einem 1:1 (0:1).
Für Braunschweig, das im Vorjahr fast in die Regionalliga abgestiegen wäre, trafen Steffen Nkansah (8.) und Merveille Biankadi (37.). Niklas Hoheneder (69.) brachte den CFC noch einmal heran. Fabio Kaufmann (26.) und Luca Pfeiffer (88.) schossen Würzburg zum Sieg beim KFC, der durch Ali Ibrahimaj (16.) in Führung gegangen war, allerdings Jean-Manuel Mbom wegen wiederholten Foulspiels mit Gelb-Rot verlor (54.).
Bayern München II kann die Tabellenführung am Mittwoch im kleinen Derby gegen 1860 München zwar zurückerobern, die Zweitvertretung des deutschen Rekordmeisters ist allerdings nicht berechtigt, in die 2. Bundesliga aufzusteigen.