Viktoria Köln schockt den MSV : Duisburg verliert und rutscht auf Rang vier ab

Köln Rückschlag im Aufstiegskampf für den MSV Duisburg. Bei Viktoria Köln gehen die Duisburger leer aus und müssen damit die Würzburger Kickers in der Tabelle vorbeiziehen lassen. Bedeutet: derzeit kein Aufstiegsplatz für den MSV.

Eintracht Braunschweig hat in der 3. Fußball-Liga die Tabellenführung übernommen. Am viertletzten Spieltag gewann der Meister von 1967 beim abstiegsgefährdeten Chemnitzer FC mit 2:1 (2:0) und bringt sich durch das achte Spiel in Folge ohne Niederlage in Stellung für die Rückkehr in die Zweitklassigkeit.