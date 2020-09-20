20. September 2020 um 22:58 Uhr
La Liga
:
Titelverteidiger Real stolpert im Baskenland
Real Sociedads Robin Le Normand im Kopfballduell mit Martin Ödegard von Real Madrid (r).
Foto: AP/Alvaro Barrientos
Köln Titelverteidiger Real Madrid hat mit Kommandozentrale Toni Kroos im Baskenland einen Stolperstart in die neue Fußball-Saison hingelegt. Die Königlichen mit dem deutschen Rio-Weltmeister im Mittelfeld kamen bei Real Sociedad San Sebastian nicht über ein 0:0 hinaus.
Der Rekordmeister aus der Hauptstadt hatte zwar mehr Spielanteile, die ganz großen Chancen aber blieben aus. Kroos agierte gewohnt ballsicher, ohne jedoch die benötigte zündende Idee zu haben. Seine Rückkehr im "weißen Ballett" feierte der Norweger Martin Ödegaard. Nach mehreren Ausleihen - zuletzt San Sebastian - plant Trainer Zinedine Zidane wieder mit dem 21-Jährigen. Bei den Basken stand der Ex-Dortmunder Alexander Isak in der Startelf.
Für Real war es am zweiten Spieltag der erste Auftritt, erst in der dritten Runde steht für den Erzrivalen FC Barcelona der Auftakt an. Nach den Querelen um den abwanderungswilligen Superstar Lionel Messi, der nun doch bei den Katalanen bleibt, empfängt Barca am kommenden Sonntag den FC Villarreal.
Die Tabelle von La Liga wird von einem Überraschungsduo angeführt. Jeweils die optimale Ausbeute von sechs Punkten aus zwei Spielen holten der FC Granada und Betis Sevilla, am kommenden Samstag Gastgeber von Real Madrid.