13. März 2020 um 09:09 Uhr
Sexismus-Eklat
:
US-Fußball-Präsident Cordeiro zurückgetreten
Carlos Cordeiro.
Foto: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast
Hamburg Carlos Cordeiro ist im Zuge des Eklats um seine sexistischen Äußerungen im Streit um die finanzielle Gleichstellung der Frauen im amerikanischen Fußball als Präsident des nationalen Verbandes (USSF) zurückgetreten.
Der 61-Jährige hatte in der gerichtlichen Auseinandersetzung den Unterschied in der Bezahlung damit gerechtfertigt, dass der Job eines Spielers aus dem Männer-Nationalteam ein höheres Niveau an Fähigkeiten verlange als der einer Spielerin aus der Weltmeister-Mannschaft der Frauen um Superstar Megan Rapinoe.
Seine Worte hätten "große Schmerzen verursacht, insbesondere bei unseren außergewöhnlichen Spielerinnen der Frauen-Nationalmannschaft, die es besser verdienen. Es war inakzeptabel und unentschuldbar", sagte Cordeiro. Die Führung des Verbandes übernimmt zunächst die bisherige Vize-Präsidentin Cindy Parlow Cone.
Das Frauen-Nationalteam mit Weltfußballerin Rapinoe an der Spitze hatte vor einem Jahr einen Prozess angestrengt und vor dem Hintergrund der aus ihrer Sicht finanziellen Geschlechterdiskriminierung eine Gleichbehandlung gefordert. Sie streben eine Rückvergütung in Höhe von 66 Millionen US-Dollar nach dem "Equal Pay Act" und dem "Civil Rights Act" an. Bis heute ist dieser Konflikt nicht gelöst. Der Fall soll am 5. Mai vor Gericht gestellt werden.