Sexismus-Eklat : US-Fußball-Präsident Cordeiro zurückgetreten

Hamburg Carlos Cordeiro ist im Zuge des Eklats um seine sexistischen Äußerungen im Streit um die finanzielle Gleichstellung der Frauen im amerikanischen Fußball als Präsident des nationalen Verbandes (USSF) zurückgetreten.

Der 61-Jährige hatte in der gerichtlichen Auseinandersetzung den Unterschied in der Bezahlung damit gerechtfertigt, dass der Job eines Spielers aus dem Männer-Nationalteam ein höheres Niveau an Fähigkeiten verlange als der einer Spielerin aus der Weltmeister-Mannschaft der Frauen um Superstar Megan Rapinoe.

Das Frauen-Nationalteam mit Weltfußballerin Rapinoe an der Spitze hatte vor einem Jahr einen Prozess angestrengt und vor dem Hintergrund der aus ihrer Sicht finanziellen Geschlechterdiskriminierung eine Gleichbehandlung gefordert. Sie streben eine Rückvergütung in Höhe von 66 Millionen US-Dollar nach dem "Equal Pay Act" und dem "Civil Rights Act" an. Bis heute ist dieser Konflikt nicht gelöst. Der Fall soll am 5. Mai vor Gericht gestellt werden.