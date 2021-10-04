„Happy Birthday to Zlatan“ : Ibrahimovic schenkt sich Ferrari zum 40. Geburtstag

„Happy Birthday to Zlatan“

Zlatan Ibrahimovic feierte am Sonntag seinen 40. Geburtstag. Und der Schwede ließ sich seinen Ehrentag einiges Kosten. Der Der Stürmer vom AC Mailand gönnte sich sich ein Luxusauto.

Der schwedische Altstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic hat sich zu seinem 40. Geburtstag mit einer Nobelkarosse beschenkt. Der Angreifer des italienischen Spitzenklubs AC Mailand präsentierte am Sonntag seinen goldenen Ferrari SF90 bei Instagram - und gratulierte sich dazu mit den Worten "Happy Birthday to Zlatan" stilecht selbst.

Neben dem 500.000 Euro teuren Sportwagen beschenkte sich Ibrahimovic mit einem eigenen Film. Die Filmbiographie "Zlatan" feiert am 11. November ihre Premiere in den italienischen Kinos, nach der Erstausstrahlung soll sie auch international vermarktet werden. Der Trailer wurde an Ibrahimovics Geburtstag veröffentlicht.