Erneuter Eklat in Italien : Neapels Koulibaly gegen Florenz rassistisch beleidigt

Erneuter Eklat in Italien

Florenz Kalidou Koulibaly vom italienischen Erstligisten SSC Neapel ist im Serie-A-Spiel beim AC Florenz erneut rassistisch beleidigt worden. Die Fiorentina kündigte eine Aufarbeitung der Vorfälle an. Andere Vereine solidarisierten sich mit dem Abwehrspieler.

In der italienischen Serie A ist es erneut zu einem rassistischen Vorfall gekommen. Fußball-Profi Kalidou Koulibaly vom SSC Neapel wurde beim 2:1-Sieg beim AC Florenz nach eigenen Angaben von den gegnerischen Fans übel beleidigt. „Diese Leute haben im Sport nichts zu suchen. Sie gehören identifiziert und für immer aus den Stadien entfernt“, schrieb der Senegalese am Montag bei Instagram.

Schon am Sonntagabend hatte die Fiorentina den 30-Jährigen um Entschuldigung gebeten. Tags darauf teilte der Verein mit, der Polizei alle Aufnahmen der Überwachungskameras für die Verfolgung der Täter zur Verfügung zu stellen. Andere Vereine wie der AC Mailand solidarisierten sich mit dem Abwehrspieler. „Rassismus darf keinen Platz in der Gesellschaft haben“, schrieben die Mailänder - in der Serie auf Platz zwei hinter Koulibalys Napoli - bei Twitter.