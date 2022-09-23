„I prefer not to speak“ : Mourinho mit Auftritt in Musikvideo von Rapper Stormzy

Rom Trainer Jose Mourinho sorgt mit einem Gastauftritt für Aufsehen. Der aktuelle Coach der AS Rom spielt im neuen Musik-Video von dem britischen Rapper Stormzy mit.

Jose Mourinho scheint einen neuen Karrierezweig für sich entdeckt zu haben. Im kürzlich veröffentlichen Musikvideo des britischen Rappers Stormzy zu seinem Song „Mel Made Me Do It“ fungiert der 59 Jahre alte Portugiese als Schauspieler in einer Nebenrolle.

Der aktuelle Coach der AS Rom ist in dem Video einige Sekunden zu sehen - er hält dabei immer wieder seinen Finger an die Lippen. Die entsprechende Textzeile lautet „I prefer not to speak like I'm Jose“ - „Ich ziehe es vor, nichts zu sagen - so wie Jose“. Anschließend ist auch die Stimme Mourinhos zu hören.