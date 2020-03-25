25. März 2020 um 09:16 Uhr
Emmericher in Norditalien
:
Erster Corona-Fall bei Gosens-Club Atalanta Bergamo
Robin Gosens von Atalanta Bergamo.
Foto: dpa/Bernd Thissen
Bergamo Im Team des deutschen Mittelfeldspielers Robin Gosens gibt es die erste Infizierung mit dem Coronavirus. Bergamo liegt in der stark betroffenen Region Norditalien.
Torwart Marco Sportiello ist als erster Spieler von Atalanta Bergamo positiv auf den Coronavirus getestet worden. Der Kollege des deutschen Mittelfeldspielers Robin Gosens zeige keine Symptome, teilte der Club aus der italienischen Serie A mit.
Bergamo ist ein Zentrum der Pandemie in Italien mit zahlreichen Todesfällen. Die Spieler des Fußball-Clubs befinden sich noch bis Freitag in Quarantäne. Gosens hatte zuletzt von bedrückenden Szenen in der Stadt berichtet.
Der 27 Jahre alte Sportiello ist der insgesamt 16 infizierte Spieler der Serie A. Er stand beim 4:3-Sieg in Valencia im Achtelfinal-Rückspiel der Champions League im Tor von Atalanta. Beim Kontrahenten wurde seither ein Drittel der Mannschaft und Betreuer positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet.