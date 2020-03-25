Emmericher in Norditalien : Erster Corona-Fall bei Gosens-Club Atalanta Bergamo

Emmericher in Norditalien

Bergamo Im Team des deutschen Mittelfeldspielers Robin Gosens gibt es die erste Infizierung mit dem Coronavirus. Bergamo liegt in der stark betroffenen Region Norditalien.

Bergamo ist ein Zentrum der Pandemie in Italien mit zahlreichen Todesfällen. Die Spieler des Fußball-Clubs befinden sich noch bis Freitag in Quarantäne. Gosens hatte zuletzt von bedrückenden Szenen in der Stadt berichtet.