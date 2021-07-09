Begeisterter Empfang : Fans heißen Podolski in Polen willkommen

Zabrze Lukas Podolski spielte in seiner Karriere bei zahlreichen Vereinen. Nun kehrt er nach Polen zurück. Die Fans seines Heimatklubs Górnik Zabrze zeigen sich bei der Vorstellung des 36-Jährigen begeistert.

Die Fans von Górnik Zabrze haben Lukas Podolski bei der offiziellen Vorstellung lautstark empfangen. Hunderte Zuschauer begrüßten den Neuzugang am Donnerstag im Stadion des polnischen Erstligisten. Podolski trug einen Klub-Schal und ein Trikot mit seiner Rückennummer, wie auf Instagram-Bildern des Vereins zu sehen war. Der 36-Jährige veröffentlichte selbst ein Video, in dem die Fans ihn mit Sprechchören begrüßen. Dazu schrieb er: „Was für eine Begrüßung“. Durch das Stadion zog Rauch in den Vereinsfarben Weiß, Blau und Rot.

Die Rückkehr in sein Geburtsland Polen soll für Podolski ein emotionales letztes Kapitel seiner Profi-Karriere werden. „Das wird mein letzter Klub, mein letzter Schritt", sagte er. „Diese Entscheidung habe ich extra so getroffen.“ Podolski hat beim Klub, der die vergangene Saison im Mittelfeld der Tabelle abgeschlossen hatte, einen Einjahresvertrag unterschrieben.

Podolski wurde nur wenige Kilometer entfernt von seinem neuen Verein geboren. Der Wechsel nach Zabrze sei lange geplant gewesen, den Kontakt zum Klub habe er auch auf seinen Stationen „in Japan und in der Türkei“ gepflegt. Die Ankunft sei nun ähnlich emotional wie seine Rückkehr zum 1. FC Köln nach der Zeit bei Bayern München im Jahr 2009. „Vielleicht sogar etwas emotionaler, weil ich hier geboren bin", sagte Podolski, "meine ganze Familie ist Fan dieses Klubs. Jetzt trage ich selbst das Trikot, und das letzte Spiel meiner Karriere werde ich für Gornik bestreiten.“ Auch in Zabrze wird Podolski mit der Nummer 10 auflaufen, die Saison beginnt bereits in gut zwei Wochen am 24. Juli mit dem Auswärtsspiel bei Pogon Stettin.