Die europäischen Fußballvereine mit dem höchsten Umsatz Die europäischen Fußballvereine mit dem höchsten Umsatz Foto: AFP/GLYN KIRK Deloitte, Dienstleister im Bereich Wirtschaftsprüfung, hat in seiner „Football Money League" den Umsatz der europäischen Fußballvereine ermittelt. Wir stellen die Top 20 vor. Die europäischen Fußballvereine mit dem höchsten Umsatz Foto: AFP/OLI SCARFF Platz 1 (Vorjahr: 5) Manchester City Umsatz in Millionen Euro: 644,9 Die europäischen Fußballvereine mit dem höchsten Umsatz Foto: AP/Matthias Schrader Platz 2 (2) Real Madrid Umsatz in Millionen Euro: 640,7 Die europäischen Fußballvereine mit dem höchsten Umsatz Foto: dpa/Uwe Anspach Platz 3 (3) FC Bayern München Umsatz in Millionen Euro: 611,4 Die europäischen Fußballvereine mit dem höchsten Umsatz Foto: AP/Manu Fernandez Platz 4 (1) FC Barcelona Umsatz in Millionen Euro: 582,1 Die europäischen Fußballvereine mit dem höchsten Umsatz Foto: AFP/OLI SCARFF Platz 5 (4) Manchester United Umsatz in Millionen Euro: 558,0 Die europäischen Fußballvereine mit dem höchsten Umsatz Foto: AP/Michel Euler Platz 6 (7) Paris Saint-Germain Umsatz in Millionen Euro: 556,2 Die europäischen Fußballvereine mit dem höchsten Umsatz Foto: dpa/Rui Vieira Platz 7 (5) FC Liverpool Umsatz in Millionen Euro: 550,4 Die europäischen Fußballvereine mit dem höchsten Umsatz Foto: dpa/Alastair Grant Platz 8 (8) FC Chelsea Umsatz in Millionen Euro: 493,1 Die europäischen Fußballvereine mit dem höchsten Umsatz Foto: dpa/Alessandro Di Marco Platz 9 (10) Juventus Turin Umsatz in Millionen Euro: 433,5 Die europäischen Fußballvereine mit dem höchsten Umsatz Foto: dpa/Frank Augstein Platz 10 (9) Tottenham Hotspur Umsatz in Millionen Euro: 406,2 Die europäischen Fußballvereine mit dem höchsten Umsatz Foto: dpa/Nick Potts Platz 11 (11) FC Arsenal Umsatz in Millionen Euro: 366,5 Die europäischen Fußballvereine mit dem höchsten Umsatz Foto: dpa/Hendrik Schmidt Platz 12 (12) Borussia Dortmund Umsatz in Millionen Euro: 337,6 Die europäischen Fußballvereine mit dem höchsten Umsatz Foto: AP/Martin Meissner Platz 13 (13) Atlético Madrid Umsatz in Millionen Euro: 332,8 Die europäischen Fußballvereine mit dem höchsten Umsatz Foto: imago sportfotodienst Platz 14 (14) Inter Mailand Umsatz in Millionen Euro: 330,9 Die europäischen Fußballvereine mit dem höchsten Umsatz Foto: AP/Tim Keeton Platz 15 (22) Leicester City Umsatz in Millionen Euro: 255,5 Die europäischen Fußballvereine mit dem höchsten Umsatz Foto: AP/Nigel French Platz 17 (-) Westham United Umsatz in Millionen Euro: 221,5 Die europäischen Fußballvereine mit dem höchsten Umsatz Foto: AP/Nick Potts Platz 17 (-) Wolverhampton Wanderers Umsatz in Millionen Euro: 219,2 Die europäischen Fußballvereine mit dem höchsten Umsatz Foto: AP/Tim Keeton Platz 18 (17) FC Everton Umsatz in Millionen Euro: 218,1 Die europäischen Fußballvereine mit dem höchsten Umsatz Foto: dpa/Dmitri Lovetsky Platz 19 (15) Zenit St. Petersburg Umsatz in Millionen Euro: 212,0 Die europäischen Fußballvereine mit dem höchsten Umsatz Foto: AFP/IAN KINGTON Platz 20 (-) Aston Villa Umsatz in Millionen Euro: 207,3