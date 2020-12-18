Die Fifa-Weltauswahl 2020 Die Fifa-Weltauswahl 2020 Foto: dpa/Matthias Balk In die Weltelf der Fifa 2020 schafften es vier Triple-Bayern. Alle elf Spieler im Überblick: Die Fifa-Weltauswahl 2020 Foto: AFP/ADRIAN DENNIS TorAlisson BeckerVerein: FC LiverpoolLand: Brasilien Die Fifa-Weltauswahl 2020 Foto: AFP/PETER POWELL Abwehr Trent Alexander-Arnold Verein: FC Liverpool Land: England Die Fifa-Weltauswahl 2020 Foto: AFP/OLLY GREENWOOD Abwehr Virgil van Dijk Verein: FC Liverpool Land: Niederlande Die Fifa-Weltauswahl 2020 Foto: dpa/Bernat Armangue Abwehr Sergio Ramos Verein: Real Madrid Land: Spanien Die Fifa-Weltauswahl 2020 Foto: dpa/Sven Hoppe Abwehr Alphonso Davies Verein: FC Bayern München Land: Kanada Die Fifa-Weltauswahl 2020 Foto: dpa/Matthias Balk Mittelfeld Joshua Kimmich Verein: FC Bayern München Land: Deutschland Die Fifa-Weltauswahl 2020 Foto: AP/Clive Brunskill Mittelfeld Kevin De Bruyne Verein: Manchester City Land: Belgien Die Fifa-Weltauswahl 2020 Foto: dpa/Tobias Hase Mittelfeld Thiago Verein: Bayern München/FC Liverpool Land: Spanien Die Fifa-Weltauswahl 2020 Foto: AP/Joan Monfort Angriff Lionel Messi Verein: FC Barcelona Land: Argentinien Die Fifa-Weltauswahl 2020 Foto: dpa/Lukas Barth-Tuttas Angriff Robert Lewandowski Verein: FC Bayern München Land: Polen Die Fifa-Weltauswahl 2020 Foto: AP/Marco Alpozzi Angriff Cristiano Ronaldo Verein: Juventus Turin Land: Portugal Auch interessant Überblick : Die Fifa-Weltrangliste Fifa-Gala : Die Bilder der Weltfußballer-Wahl 2020 unter Corona-Bedingungen Weltfußballer-Wahl 2020 : Das sind die Nominierten Porträt : Das ist Manuel Neuer zurück weiter