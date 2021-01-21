21. Januar 2021 um 12:25 Uhr
Trotz Pandemie
:
Fifa plant Klub-WM weiter mit Zuschauern
Innenaufnahme des Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.
Foto: dpa/Sharil Babu
München In Deutschland herrschen bis mindestens Mitte Februar strikte Kontaktbeschränkungen, doch in Katar soll Bayern München vor mehreren Tausend Fans Fußball spielen.
Der Weltverband Fifa plant für die
Klub-WM im Wüstenstaat (4. bis 11. Februar) weiterhin mit einem "begrenzten Kontingent" an Zuschauern, wie er auf Anfrage bestätigte.
Wie hoch die Stadion-Auslastung genau sein wird, werde nach Rücksprache mit den lokalen Gesundheitsbehörden festgelegt. Zu erwarten ist wohl eine Belegung von 20 Prozent der Plätze. Es gelten die üblichen Sicherheitsvorkehrungen wie Maskenpflicht und Abstandhalten.
Der Kartenvorverkauf (Preise zwischen umgerechnet 2,30 und rund 70 Euro) läuft seit Montag. Zugelassen sind nur Zuschauer mit katarischem Pass, aus den anderen fünf Staaten des Golf-Kooperationsrats oder mit einer Sondergenehmigung zur Einreise. Sie müssen einen negativen Coronatest, einen positiven Antikörpertest oder eine Impfung vorweisen.
Die Pandemie tobt auch in
Katar. Am Donnerstag wurden laut Johns Hopkins Universität 271 neue Fälle gemeldet, in der vergangenen Woche 1520. Das entspricht bei rund 2,8 Millionen Einwohnern einer Inzidenz von rund 54.
Die Bayern greifen bei der interkontinentalen Meisterschaft am 8. Februar (19.00 Uhr) im Halbfinale ein. Dort treffen sie auf den Sieger der Begegnung zwischen dem katarischen Meister Al-Duhail und Afrikas Champions-League-Sieger Al-Ahly aus Ägypten. Das Finale findet am 11. Februar (19.00 Uhr) statt.