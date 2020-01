Angreifer erreicht persönlichen Meilenstein : Agüero knackt zwei Rekorde bei City-Kantersieg

🇦🇷 @AgueroSergioKun in the @PremierLeague:



🏟 255 Games

⚽ 177 Goals

🎯 46 Assists

🎩 12 Hat-tricks



✅ Overtakes @AlanShearer with the most PL hat-tricks in history.



🥇 Overtakes @ThierryHenry as the highest scoring overseas PL player of all-time.



⭐ @PremierLeague legend. pic.twitter.com/YGZDiiXo9Q