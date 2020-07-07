7. Juli 2020 um 21:18 Uhr
Premier League
:
Farke vor Abstieg mit Norwich
Daniel Farke.
Foto: AP/Joe Giddens
Hamburg Für Teammanager Daniel Farke und Norwich City rückt der Abstieg aus der Premier League immer näher. Nach dem 1:2 beim FC Watford beträgt der Rückstand auf das rettende Ufer zehn Punkte. Chelsea feierte derweil den nächsten Sieg.
Teammanager Daniel Farke steht mit Norwich City vor dem Abstieg aus der Premier League. Das Schlusslicht verlor am Dienstagabend beim direkten Konkurrenten FC Watford mit 1:2 (1:1) und hat vier Spieltage vor dem Saisonende zehn Punkte Rückstand auf das rettende Ufer. Für Norwich war es die sechste Liga-Niederlage in Serie im englischen Fußball-Oberhaus.
Die "Kanarienvögel" gingen früh durch Emiliano Buendia in Führung (4.), kassierten dann aber noch zwei Gegentreffer. Erst glich Craig Dawson (10.) aus, dann schlug Danny Welbeck spektakulär per Fallrückzieher zu (55.).
Der FC Chelsea untermauerte unterdessen seine Ansprüche auf einen Champions-League-Rang. Die Mannschaft von Teammanager Frank Lampard setzte sich bei Crystal Palace mit 3:2 (2:1) durch. Oliver Giroud (6.), Ex-Dortmund-Profi Christian Pulisic (27.) und Tammy Abraham (71.) trafen für die Blues, Wilfried Zaha (34.) und Christian Benteke (72.) konnten jeweils nur verkürzen. Nationalspieler Antonio Rüdiger saß nur auf der Bank.