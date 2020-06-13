Jungstar vom FC Chelsea : Polizei lässt Vergewaltigungs-Vorwürfe gegen Hudson-Odoi fallen

London Der englische Fußball-Nationalspieler Callum Hudson-Odoi ist vom Vorwurf der Vergewaltigung freigesprochen worden. Der 19-Jährige, der als Erster Spieler der Premier League positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet wurde, war Mitte Mai festgenommen worden.

Das teilte der 19-Jährige in den sozialen Medien mit. "Nach einer umfangreichen Untersuchung hat die Polizei bestätigt, dass sie keine weiteren Schritte gegen mich unternehmen wird", schrieb der Profi des FC Chelsea.

Hudson-Odoi war am 17. Mai nachts von der Polizei festgenommen und später auf Kaution wieder freigelassen worden. "Ich habe die Polizei jederzeit voll unterstützt, weil ich wusste, dass der Tag kommen würde, an dem mein Name reingewaschen wird", sagte er.