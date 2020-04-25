Laut Medienberichten : Premier League plant Neustart am 8. Juni

Premier League plant Neustart am 8. Juni

Köln Die englische Liga hat offenbar ein Datum für die Wiederaufnahme des Spielbetriebs ins Auge gefasst. Maximal 400 Personen sollen bei den Partien in ausgewählten Stadien erlaubt sein. Dem FC Liverpool mit Teammanager Jürgen Klopp fehlen nur noch zwei Siege zum Titel.

Die englische Premier League erwägt offenbar eine Wiederaufnahme des Spielbetriebs ab dem 8. Juni in ausgewählten Stadien. Über einen entsprechenden Plan berichten die britische Tageszeitung „The Times“ und die „BBC“. Demnach befinden sich Vertreter aus dem Sport in Gesprächen mit der Regierung über mögliche Szenarien. Die Chefs der englischen Fußball-Liga sollen den Plan "Projekt Neustart" bereits bei einer Aktionärsversammlung in der vergangenen Woche präsentiert haben.