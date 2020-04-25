25. April 2020 um 12:28 Uhr
Laut Medienberichten
:
Premier League plant Neustart am 8. Juni
Geschlossene Eingänge bei Everton.
Foto: AFP/PAUL ELLIS
Köln Die englische Liga hat offenbar ein Datum für die Wiederaufnahme des Spielbetriebs ins Auge gefasst. Maximal 400 Personen sollen bei den Partien in ausgewählten Stadien erlaubt sein. Dem FC Liverpool mit Teammanager Jürgen Klopp fehlen nur noch zwei Siege zum Titel.
Die englische Premier League erwägt offenbar eine Wiederaufnahme des Spielbetriebs ab dem 8. Juni in ausgewählten Stadien. Über einen entsprechenden Plan berichten die britische Tageszeitung „The Times“ und die „BBC“. Demnach befinden sich Vertreter aus dem Sport in Gesprächen mit der Regierung über mögliche Szenarien. Die Chefs der englischen Fußball-Liga sollen den Plan "Projekt Neustart" bereits bei einer Aktionärsversammlung in der vergangenen Woche präsentiert haben.
Für eine Wiederaufnahme der Liga am 8. Juni müssten die Klubs allerdings spätestens am 18. Mai wieder voll mit dem Training beginnen. Der FC Arsenal und Brighton & Hove Albion haben bereits am Montag ihr Trainingsgelände für individuelle Einheiten der Spieler geöffnet.
Das Konzept zur Rückkehr zum Spielbetrieb sieht laut „Times“ die Durchführung der 92 ausstehenden Partien in "genehmigten Stadien" vor. Die Spiele sollen bei entsprechender Erlaubnis durch die Regierung hinter verschlossenen Türen ausgetragen werden, maximal 400 Personen erhalten dabei Zutritt zum Stadion. Der 22. August sei dazu als Startdatum für die Saison 2020/21 vorgeschlagen worden. Voraussetzung dafür ist die Zustimmung von Politik und Gesundheitsexperten.
Der Ball ruht in der Premier League aufgrund der Corona-Krise seit dem 13. März. Der FC Liverpool mit Teammanager Jürgen Klopp benötigt noch maximal zwei Siege zum Gewinn der ersten Meisterschaft seit 30 Jahren.