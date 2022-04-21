„Werden wir nie vergessen“ : Ronaldo bedankt sich bei Liverpool-Fans für ihr Mitgefühl

Manchester Es waren Gänsehaut-Momente an der Anfield Road. Alle Zuschauer im Liverpooler Stadion spendeten Cristiano Ronaldo und seiner Frau Trost nach deren Schicksalsschlag. Der Portugiese bedankte sich nun für die Geste.

Die Fans der Reds und von Manchester United hatten sich während des Premier-League-Spiels am Dienstag in der siebten Minute gemeinsam von ihren Sitzen erhoben und 60 Sekunden applaudiert, zudem stimmten sie das legendäre „You'll never walk alone“ an. „Das war mein Moment des Spiels“, hatte Liverpool-Teammanager Jürgen Klopp gesagt: „Da haben die Fans große Klasse gezeigt. Es gibt so viele Dinge im Leben, die viel wichtiger sind als Fußball, wir fühlen mit Cristiano und seiner Familie.“