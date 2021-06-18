Copa America: Pele adelt Neymar nach Brasilien-Sieg gegen Peru

Rio de Janeiro 4:0 schlägt Brasilien Gegner Peru bei der Copa America, Superstar Neymar zeigt eine überragende Leistung. Die würdigt anschließend Fußball-Legende Pele – ohne Ärger darüber, dass sein Torrekord bald fallen könnte.

Brasiliens neunten Sieg in Folge leitete Linksverteidiger Alex Sandro (12.) ein, ehe die Show Neymars begann, der zudem an den Treffern von Everton Ribero (89.) und Richarlison (90.+2) beteiligt war. Weil er beim Copa-Triumph vor zwei Jahren wegen Verletzungen und nach einer Sex-Affäre fehlte, räumte der 29-Jährige unter Tränen ein: "Ich hätte mir niemals geträumt, diese Zahlen zu erreichen."

Dreierpack in WM-Quali

Dreierpack in WM-Quali : Brasiliens Superstar Neymar jagt Torrekord von Pele

Da Kolumbien und Venezuela ebenfalls am Donnerstag nicht über ein 0:0 hinauskamen, ist Brasilien (3:0 zum Auftakt gegen Venezuela) ein Viertelfinal-Ticket als eines der besten vier Teams in der Fünfer-Gruppe B nicht mehr zu nehmen. In Goiania war der Platzverweis gegen den Kolumbianer Luis Diaz (90.+3) negativer Höhepunkt. Bei Venezuela bekam der spät eingewechselte Bielefelder Sergio Cordova erneut Einsatzminuten.