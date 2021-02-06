6. Februar 2021 um 20:00 Uhr
Gegen Galatasaray
:
Özil und Fenerbahce verlieren Tabellenspitze durch Derby-Pleite
Mesut Özil.
Foto: dpa/Kenan Asyali
Istanbul Der ehemalige Fußball-Nationalspieler Mesut Özil muss bei seinem neuen Klub Fenerbahce Istanbul schon den ersten Rückschlag verkraften.
Der weiterhin vergeblich auf sein Startelf-Debüt wartende Rio-Weltmeister verlor mit Fener den Süper-Lig-Gipfel gegen Rekordchampion
Galatasaray Istanbul 0:1 (0:0) und damit auch die Tabellenführung an den Lokalkonkurrenten.
Özil kam neun Minuten nach der Gästeführung durch Mostafa Abdallah (54.) auf den Platz, konnte der Begegnung aber in seinem zweiten Einsatz seit seinem Wechsel vom
FC Arsenal an den Bosporus nicht die Wende zugunsten der Hausherren geben.
In der Tabelle fiel Özils Mannschaft aufgrund der schlechteren Tordifferenz hinter den Erzrivalen zurück. Am Sonntag könnte Fenerbahce durch seine fünfte Saisonniederlage sogar noch auf Platz drei abrutschen, falls
Besiktas Istanbul bei Konyaspor gewinnt.
Özil hatte am vergangenen Mittwoch sein Debüt für Fenerbahce gegeben. Beim 2:1-Erfolg seines Teams bei Aufsteiger Hatayaspor war der gebürtige Gelsenkirchener 13 Minuten vor dem Abpfiff eingewechselt worden.