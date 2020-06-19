Wegen Dreierpack von Cisse : Podolski verpasst Pokalfinale mit Antalyaspor

Köln Das Duell der ehemaligen Bundesliga-Spieler Lukas Podolski und Papiss Demba Cisse im Halbfinale des türkischen Pokals hatte einen klaren Sieger. Und das war nicht der deutsche Weltmeister.

Der frühere Weltmeister Lukas Podolski bekommt in diesem Sommer keine Chance auf seinen zweiten Pokalsieg im türkischen Fußball. Mit dem 35-Jährigen in der Startelf verlor dessen Klub Antalyaspor am Donnerstag auch das Halbfinal-Rückspiel bei Alanyaspor mit 0:4 (0:2). Das Hinspiel hatten der Ex-Kölner und der Verein aus Antalya vor der Corona-Zwangspause bereits 0:1 verloren.