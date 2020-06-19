Wegen Dreierpack von Cisse : Podolski verpasst Pokalfinale mit Antalyaspor

  1. Sport
Fußball Türkei: Lukas Podolski verpasst Pokalfinale mit Antalyaspor

Köln Das Duell der ehemaligen Bundesliga-Spieler Lukas Podolski und Papiss Demba Cisse im Halbfinale des türkischen Pokals hatte einen klaren Sieger. Und das war nicht der deutsche Weltmeister.

Der frühere Weltmeister Lukas Podolski bekommt in diesem Sommer keine Chance auf seinen zweiten Pokalsieg im türkischen Fußball. Mit dem 35-Jährigen in der Startelf verlor dessen Klub Antalyaspor am Donnerstag auch das Halbfinal-Rückspiel bei Alanyaspor mit 0:4 (0:2). Das Hinspiel hatten der Ex-Kölner und der Verein aus Antalya vor der Corona-Zwangspause bereits 0:1 verloren.

Der ehemalige Freiburger Papiss Demba Cisse führte Alanyaspor mit einem Dreierpack (15., 46., 49.) ins Endspiel, wo nun Trabzonspor wartet. Ceyhun Gulselam (19.) steuerte das zwischenzeitliche 2:0 bei. Podolski wurde in der 53. Minute vom Feld genommen.

Der Stürmer hatte vor vier Jahren seinen Ex-Klub Galatasaray im Finale gegen den Stadtrivalen Fenerbahce zum Pokalsieg geschossen. Im vergangenen Sommer wechselte er vom japanischen Klub Vissel Kobe in die Hafenstadt Antalya.

(kron/SID)