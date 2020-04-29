Abbruch oder Playoffs : Französischer Fußball diskutiert über Saisonende

Paris Nach den neuen Bestimmungen in Frankreich ist für Verbandspräsident Noel Le Graet die Fußball-Saison beendet, doch auch Playoffs stehen im Raum. Für PSG zählt nur die Champions League.

„Die Entscheidung, mit den Spielen aufzuhören, ist die richtige. Die Gesundheit hat Priorität“, sagte Le Graet der Sportzeitung „L'Equipe“. Der Liga-Verband LFP kündigte an, die Maßnahmen zu begutachten und eine Generalversammlung einzuberufen.

Am Dienstag hatte Premierminister Édouard Philippe in einer Rede vor der Nationalversammlung gesagt, dass die Saison 2019/20 der Profisportarten nicht wieder aufgenommen werden könne, auch nicht im Fußball. Laut Sportministerium sind bis Ende Juli keine Spiele - auch nicht unter Ausschluss von Fans - erlaubt. Da in der Ligue 1 noch zehn Spieltage - für Meister Paris Saint-Germain sogar elf - zu absolvieren sind, ist ein Saisonabbruch wahrscheinlich. PSG mit Trainer Thomas Tuchel könnte angesichts eines Vorsprungs von zwölf Punkten auf Olympique Marseille zum Meister erklärt werden.