29. April 2020 um 10:41 Uhr
Abbruch oder Playoffs
:
Französischer Fußball diskutiert über Saisonende
Thomas Tuchel.
Foto: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU
Paris Nach den neuen Bestimmungen in Frankreich ist für Verbandspräsident Noel Le Graet die Fußball-Saison beendet, doch auch Playoffs stehen im Raum. Für PSG zählt nur die Champions League.
„Die Entscheidung, mit den Spielen aufzuhören, ist die richtige. Die Gesundheit hat Priorität“, sagte Le Graet der Sportzeitung „L'Equipe“. Der Liga-Verband LFP kündigte an, die Maßnahmen zu begutachten und eine Generalversammlung einzuberufen.
Am Dienstag hatte Premierminister Édouard Philippe in einer Rede vor der Nationalversammlung gesagt, dass die Saison 2019/20 der Profisportarten nicht wieder aufgenommen werden könne, auch nicht im Fußball. Laut Sportministerium sind bis Ende Juli keine Spiele - auch nicht unter Ausschluss von Fans - erlaubt. Da in der Ligue 1 noch zehn Spieltage - für Meister Paris Saint-Germain sogar elf - zu absolvieren sind, ist ein Saisonabbruch wahrscheinlich. PSG mit Trainer Thomas Tuchel könnte angesichts eines Vorsprungs von zwölf Punkten auf Olympique Marseille zum Meister erklärt werden.
Der einflussreiche Lyon-Boss Jean-Michel Aulas will sich mit einem Liga-Ende nicht abfinden und schlägt Playoffs vor. Kein Wunder, Champions-League-Teilnehmer Olympique Lyon liegt nur auf Platz sieben der Tabelle und wäre international nicht mehr vertreten. Le Graet will zumindest den nationalen Pokal retten und das Finale zwischen PSG und AS Saint-Etienne Anfang August austragen.
Nasser Al-Khelaifi hat als Chef von Paris Saint-Germain nur die europäische Königsklasse im Visier. „Wir planen für die Champions League, wann immer und wo immer sie auch gespielt wird. Wenn es nicht möglich ist, in Frankreich zu spielen, dann werden wir im Ausland spielen“, sagte Al-Khelaifi. Die Uefa überlegt, den Europapokal im August noch zu Ende zu bringen.