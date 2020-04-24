Neue Lotte-Trainerin : Wübbenhorst hatte Zweifel vor Viertliga-Job

Lotte Fußballtrainerin Imke Wübbenhorst sieht sich trotz ihres Engagements beim westdeutschen Regionalligisten Sportfreunde Lotte nicht als Pionierin. Die 31-Jährige hat vor ihrem Engagement in der vierten Liga der Männer auch Zweifel gehabt.

„Ich habe mich oft gefragt, ob die Leute und die Gesellschaft schon bereit und offen genug dafür sind. Ich hätte auch gerne etwas in der 1. Bundesliga der Frauen oder im Ausland angenommen“, sagte die Trainerin der Sportfreunde Lotte in einem Interview der „Neuen Osnabrücker Zeitung“ (Freitag). Die 31-Jährige war vor einer Woche bei dem Viertligisten in Nordrhein-Westfalen vorgestellt worden.

Sie bekräftigte erneut ihre Position, dass man als Trainerin ausschließlich an seinen Fähigkeiten gemessen werden solle. „Qualität setzt sich immer durch. Ich will gar nicht Pionierin oder Vorreiterin sein. Darauf habe ich gar keinen Bock“, sagte Wübbenhorst und betonte: „Es sollte für einen Regionalligisten kein Risiko sein, eine Frau als Trainer einzustellen. Ob man Autorität hat oder nicht, liegt nicht am Geschlecht, sondern an der Persönlichkeit.“