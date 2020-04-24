24. April 2020 um 10:51 Uhr
Neue Lotte-Trainerin
:
Wübbenhorst hatte Zweifel vor Viertliga-Job
Imke Wübbenhorst.
Foto: dpa/Daniel Karmann
Lotte Fußballtrainerin Imke Wübbenhorst sieht sich trotz ihres Engagements beim westdeutschen Regionalligisten Sportfreunde Lotte nicht als Pionierin. Die 31-Jährige hat vor ihrem Engagement in der vierten Liga der Männer auch Zweifel gehabt.
„Ich habe mich oft gefragt, ob die Leute und die Gesellschaft schon bereit und offen genug dafür sind. Ich hätte auch gerne etwas in der 1. Bundesliga der Frauen oder im Ausland angenommen“, sagte die Trainerin der Sportfreunde Lotte in einem Interview der „Neuen Osnabrücker Zeitung“ (Freitag). Die 31-Jährige war vor einer Woche bei dem Viertligisten in Nordrhein-Westfalen vorgestellt worden.
Sie bekräftigte erneut ihre Position, dass man als Trainerin ausschließlich an seinen Fähigkeiten gemessen werden solle. „Qualität setzt sich immer durch. Ich will gar nicht Pionierin oder Vorreiterin sein. Darauf habe ich gar keinen Bock“, sagte Wübbenhorst und betonte: „Es sollte für einen Regionalligisten kein Risiko sein, eine Frau als Trainer einzustellen. Ob man Autorität hat oder nicht, liegt nicht am Geschlecht, sondern an der Persönlichkeit.“
Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Wübbenhorst beim BV Cloppenburg als erste Frau ein Männer-Team in der Oberliga übernommen. Aktuell absolviert sie den Fußballlehrer-Lehrgang beim Deutschen Fußball-Bund, der wegen der Coronavirus-Pandemie allerdings unterbrochen ist.
Im April 2019 hatte der damalige Viertligist SV Straelen Ex-Nationalspielerin Inka Grings als Cheftrainerin engagiert. Wübbenhorst kann sich vorstellen, dass in Zukunft mehr Frauen in den Profi-Ligen der Männer als Trainerinnen arbeiten werden. „Warum nicht. Es steht und fällt natürlich damit, wie es läuft“, sagte sie. Wenn man seine Ziele mit dem Team erreiche, sei es einfacher. „Wenn es aber nicht klappt, wird man sich mit diesem Schritt schwerer tun.“