Laut Medienbericht : Bobic weit oben auf der Hertha-Wunschliste

Laut Medienbericht: Fredi Bobic weit oben auf der Hertha-Wunschliste

Fredi Bobic. Foto: dpa/Tom Weller

Berlin Fredi Bobic vom kommenden Gegner Eintracht Frankfurt soll bei Hertha BSC einem Medienbericht zufolge weit oben auf der Kandidatenliste für die Nachfolge von Michael Preetz stehen.

Das schrieb die „Sport Bild“ (Mittwoch), ohne eine Quelle zu nennen. Die Verantwortlichen des Berliner Fußball-Bundesligisten hätten sich auf „einige Kandidaten“ festgelegt. Nun würden Gespräche anstehen.

Hertha hatte sich am Sonntag von Trainer Bruno Labbadia und auch Manager Preetz getrennt. Die Aufgaben des ehemaligen Sport-Geschäftsführers übernimmt bis zum Ende dieser Saison Sportdirektor Arne Friedrich, als neuen Trainer holten die Hauptstädter Pal Dardai zurück. An diesem Samstag muss Hertha bei den stark aufgelegten Frankfurtern antreten.

Der 49 Jahre alte Bobic arbeitet seit Juni 2016 als Sport-Vorstand bei der Eintracht. Sein Vertrag beim Club aus der Mainmetropole ist bis Ende Juni 2023 gültig. Aktuell spielt Eintracht um die internationalen Ränge in der Bundesliga, Hertha als Tabellen-14. gegen den Abstieg. Neben seinen Verdiensten in Frankfurt soll auch Bobic' Hertha-Vergangenheit eine Rolle spielen. In seiner Spieler-Karriere stand er von Mitte 2003 bis Mitte 2005 beim Hauptstadt-Club unter Vertrag.

Der ehemalige RB-Leipzig-Macher Ralf Rangnick, Hoffenheims Manager Alexander Rosen und Christoph Freund von Red Bull Salzburg sollen laut „Sport Bild“ auch auf Herthas Wunschliste stehen.

(eh/dpa)