9. Juni 2020 um 17:50 Uhr
Einigung mit Lyon
:
Hertha-Zugang Tousart kommt am 1. Juli
Lucas Tousart.
Foto: dpa/Alexander Galperin
Berlin Hertha BSC kann wie erhofft vom 1. Juli an mit Zugang Lucas Tousart planen. Der Fußball-Bundesligist einigte sich mit Olympique Lyon über einen Dienstantritt des Mittelfeldspielers in Berlin unabhängig von einer möglichen Fortsetzung der Champions League erst im August.
„Wir sind froh, dass nun Klarheit herrscht und wir Lucas ab dem 01. Juli 2020 als neuen Herthaner bei uns begrüßen können“, sagte Manager Michael Preetz in einer Clubmitteilung am Dienstag.
Hertha hatte Tousart in der Winterpause für 25 Millionen Euro von Lyon verpflichtet, dann aber wieder an die Franzosen bis Ende Juni ausgeliehen. Wegen der Coronavirus-Pandemie soll es für auslaufende und neue Verträge Sonderregelungen über den üblichen Stichtag 30. Juni hinaus geben.
Lyon ist in der Champions League noch vertreten und hätte möglicherweise auf einen Einsatz Tousarts bei dem von der UEFA geplanten Turnier der Königsklasse im August beharren können. Im Hinspiel des Achtelfinals gegen Juventus Turin hatte dieser den 1:0-Siegtreffer für Lyon erzielt.
„Wir hatten gute Gespräche mit den Verantwortlichen von Olympique, bei denen ich mich dafür bedanken möchte. Das ist ja für uns alle eine neue und außergewöhnliche Situation gewesen, die durch die Corona-Pandemie entstanden ist“, sagte Preetz.