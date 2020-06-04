Laut Medienberichten : Hertha BSC bekommt weitere 150 Millionen vom Investor

Berlin Hertha BSC bekommt Medienberichten zufolge im Herbst das nächste dicke Finanzpaket von Investor Lars Windhorst. Er hatte über seine Beteiligungsgesellschaft Tennor im vergangenen Jahr für 224 Millionen Euro bereits 49,9 Prozent erworben.

Windhorst hatte eine weitere Zahlung in dreistelliger Millionenhöhe bereits in Aussicht gestellt. Er hatte über seine Beteiligungsgesellschaft Tennor 2019 für 224 Millionen Euro insgesamt 49,9 Prozent an der Hertha BSC GmbH & Co. KGaA erworben. Mit dem neuen Paket würden seine Anteile an der KGaA auf rund 60 Prozent erhöht. An seinen Sitzen im Aufsichtsrat soll eine weitere Beteiligung nichts verändern, es bleibt bei vier von neun Posten, die er besetzen darf.