Nachfolge offen : Nouri ab Sommer nicht mehr Hertha-Trainer

Berlin Alexander Nouri hatte den Trainerposten bei Hertha BSC im Februar nach dem überraschenden Aus von Jürgen Klinsmann übergangsweise übernommen. Jetzt ist klar: Dieser Übergang endet nach der Saison.

Alexander Nouri hat keine Zukunft als Trainer von Fußball-Bundesligist Hertha BSC. Wie Geschäftsführer Michael Preetz in einem Podcast der Bild-Zeitung bestätigte, wird der Interimscoach nicht über den Sommer hinaus bei den Berlinern in der Verantwortung stehen. Nouri, zuvor Co-Trainer, hatte am 11. Februar nach dem überraschenden Rücktritt von Jürgen Klinsmann übergangsweise als Chef übernommen.