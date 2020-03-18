18. März 2020 um 13:42 Uhr
Nachfolge offen
:
Nouri ab Sommer nicht mehr Hertha-Trainer
Alexander Nouri.
Foto: dpa/Soeren Stache
Berlin Alexander Nouri hatte den Trainerposten bei Hertha BSC im Februar nach dem überraschenden Aus von Jürgen Klinsmann übergangsweise übernommen. Jetzt ist klar: Dieser Übergang endet nach der Saison.
Alexander Nouri hat keine Zukunft als Trainer von Fußball-Bundesligist Hertha BSC. Wie Geschäftsführer Michael Preetz in einem Podcast der Bild-Zeitung bestätigte, wird der Interimscoach nicht über den Sommer hinaus bei den Berlinern in der Verantwortung stehen. Nouri, zuvor Co-Trainer, hatte am 11. Februar nach dem überraschenden Rücktritt von Jürgen Klinsmann übergangsweise als Chef übernommen.
"Es ist unser Ziel, dass wir gemeinsam in dieser Konstellation diese Saison idealerweise zu Ende spielen wollen, um dann für die neue Saison ab dem 1. Juli 2020 eine neue Entscheidung auf der Cheftrainer-Position zu treffen", sagte Preetz. Nouri hat in vier Liga-Spielen seit dem Klinsmann-Aus fünf Punkte geholt und liegt mit der Hertha bei sechs Punkten Vorsprung auf den Relegationsrang auf Tabellenplatz 13.
Als Wunschlösung auf der Berliner Bank wird länger schon Ex-Bayern-Trainer Niko Kovac gehandelt, auch über eine Engagement Bruno Labbadia wurde spekuliert. Aktuell befindet sich die Mannschaft nach einem positiven Coronafall in Quarantäne.