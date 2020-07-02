2. Juli 2020 um 18:18 Uhr
Neuer Wirbel um HSV-Profi
:
Hausdurchsuchung bei Bakéry Jatta
Bakery Jatta.
Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch
Hamburg Bei Fußball-Profi Bakéry Jatta vom Hamburger SV hat es am Donnerstag eine Hausdurchsuchung gegeben. Bereits im vergangenen Jahr hatten die Behörden Jattas Identität überprüft. Der Fußballer war 2015 nach Deutschland geflüchtet.
Liddy Oechtering, Pressesprecherin der Staatsanwaltschaft Hamburg, bestätigte am Donnerstag auf dpa-Anfrage die Durchsuchung „wegen des Verdachts auf einen Verstoß gegen das Aufenthaltsgesetz“. Zuerst hatte die „Bild-Zeitung“ darüber berichtet. „Wir werden Akteneinsicht beantragen und uns dann zu gegebener Zeit zu dem Thema äußern“, sagte Jattas Anwalt Thomas Bliwier der Deutschen Presse-Agentur.
Der aus Gambia stammende Jatta war 2015 nach Deutschland geflüchtet und lebte zunächst in der Nähe von Bremen. Seit 2016 spielt er für den HSV und hat bei dem Fußball-Zweitligisten einen Vertrag bis 2024. Vor knapp einem Jahr kam der Verdacht auf, dass der Stürmer einen anderen Namen haben und älter als angegeben (22) sein könnte. Jatta hatte dies stets bestritten. „Wir vertrauen weiterhin auf die behördlichen Entscheidungen, die die Identität unseres Spielers Bakéry Jatta bestätigt haben. Wir werden unserem Spieler auch weiterhin zur Seite stehen“, erklärte der HSV auf Anfrage.
Die Staatsanwaltschaft Bremen und das Hamburger Bezirksamt Mitte hatten im Spätherbst nach monatelanger intensiver Prüfung ihre behördlichen Ermittlungen einstellt, weil auch Gambias Ministerium die Identität Jattas bestätigt hatte.