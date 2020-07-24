EM-Quali : DFB-Frauen in Essen gegen Irland

Bundestrainerin Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. Foto: dpa/Marcel Kusch

Frankfurt Die Frauenfußball-Nationalmannschaft trifft in ihrem ersten Länderspiel nach der coronabedingten Pause am 19. September auf Irland. Das fünfte Qualifikationsspiel für die EM 2022 findet in Essen statt.

Die deutschen Fußballerinnen bestreiten ihr erstes Länderspiel nach der Corona-Zwangspause am 19. September (14.00 Uhr/ARD) in Essen gegen Irland. Das teilte der Deutsche Fußball-Bund (DFB) am Freitag mit. Ursprünglich hätte das fünfte Qualifikationsspiel für die EM 2022 in England am 11. April in Münster stattfinden sollen.

"Wir freuen uns sehr darauf, unsere Spielerinnen nach so langer Zeit endlich wiederzusehen. Mein gesamtes Trainerteam und die Spielerinnen brennen darauf, endlich wieder gemeinsam auf dem Platz zu stehen", sagte Bundestrainerin Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

Die Irinnen führen die Gruppe I mit 13 Punkten aus fünf Spielen vor Deutschland mit vier Siegen aus vier Partien an. "Die Irinnen werden alles dafür tun, um gegen uns zu punkten. Sie haben eine physisch sehr präsente Mannschaft, die jedes Duell annimmt", sagte Voss-Tecklenburg.

Die weiteren Austragungsorte für die restlichen Qualifikationsspiele werden laut DFB zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt bekannt gegeben.

(sid/old)