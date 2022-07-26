Weiterer Corona-Fall : DFB-Frauen im EM-Halbfinale ohne Bühl

Milton Keynes Schlechte Nachrichten für die DFB-Auswahl: Klara Bühl wird das EM-Halbfinale gegen Frankreich verpassen. Die Angreiferin ist positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet worden.

Die deutschen Fußballerinnen müssen im EM-Halbfinale gegen Frankreich am Mittwoch auf Klara Bühl verzichten. Die Flügelspielerin hat sich mit dem Coronavirus infiziert, dies teilte der DFB am Dienstag per Twitter mit. „Sie ist aktuell symptomfrei und wurde umgehend isoliert. Weitere Testungen des kompletten Teams und Staff fielen negativ aus“, hieß es vom Verband. Weitere Testungen des kompletten Teams und Staffs vor dem Duell in Milton Keynes (21.00 Uhr/ZDF und DAZN) fielen negativ aus.