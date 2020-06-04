4. Juni 2020 um 13:53 Uhr
Aus Sorge um ihre Gesundheit
:
Rapinoe verweigert Teilnahme an US-Turnier
Megan Rapinoe.
Foto: AFP/FRANCK FIFE
Lyon Die derzeit wohl bekannteste Fußballerin Megan Rapinoe wird nicht an dem Corona-Ersatzturnier „Challenge Cup“ in den USA teilnehmen. Die 34-Jährige sorgt sich offenbar um ihre Gesundheit.
In den USA rollt bald wieder der Ball, doch Fußball-Superstar Megan Rapinoe (34) spielt nicht mit. Das Gesicht der Weltmeisterinnen verzichtet offenbar aus Sorge um ihre Gesundheit auf eine Teilnahme am Challenge Cup (27. Juni bis 26. Juli), der von der US-Profiliga der Frauen (NWSL) in Utah ausgetragen wird, um nach der Corona-Zwangspause wieder den Spielbetrieb zu eröffnen.
"Ich verstehe ihre Beweggründe, aber ich bin enttäuscht und frustriert, weil sie nicht mit uns an diesem Turnier teilnimmt", sagte Farid Benstiti, Trainer von Rapinoes NWSL-Klub OL Reign, der französischen Zeitung Le Progres: "Sie wird dem Team und dem Frauenfußball sehr fehlen."
Die Weltfußballerin ist laut des Berichts nicht die einzige US-Nationalspielerin, die dem geplanten Wettbewerb mit strengen Hygienevorkehrungen vor leeren Rängen die kalte Schulter zeigt. Sorgen bereitet wohl nicht nur das Coronavirus, sondern auch der eng getaktete Spielplan mit Partien auf Kunstrasen und damit verbundene Verletzungsrisiken. Die reguläre NWSL-Saison war wegen der Pandemie nicht angepfiffen worden.