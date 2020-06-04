Aus Sorge um ihre Gesundheit : Rapinoe verweigert Teilnahme an US-Turnier

Rapinoe verweigert Teilnahme an US-Turnier

Lyon Die derzeit wohl bekannteste Fußballerin Megan Rapinoe wird nicht an dem Corona-Ersatzturnier „Challenge Cup“ in den USA teilnehmen. Die 34-Jährige sorgt sich offenbar um ihre Gesundheit.

In den USA rollt bald wieder der Ball, doch Fußball-Superstar Megan Rapinoe (34) spielt nicht mit. Das Gesicht der Weltmeisterinnen verzichtet offenbar aus Sorge um ihre Gesundheit auf eine Teilnahme am Challenge Cup (27. Juni bis 26. Juli), der von der US-Profiliga der Frauen (NWSL) in Utah ausgetragen wird, um nach der Corona-Zwangspause wieder den Spielbetrieb zu eröffnen.