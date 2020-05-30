  1. Sport
Frauenfußball-Bundesliga: Bayern München gewinnt gegen 1899 Hoffenheim mit 3:0

3:0 gegen Hoffenheim : Bayern-Frauen festigen Platz zwei

Münchens Lina Magull (l), hier im Spiel gegen den FC Barcelona, traf zum 3:0 gegen Hoffenheim. Foto: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

München Bayern München hat das Verfolgerduell zum Neustart der Frauenfußball-Bundesliga gewonnen. Die Mannschaft von Trainer Jens Scheuer setzte sich dank einer starken Schlussphase mit 3:0 gegen Hoffenheim durch.

Bayern München hat beim Restart der Frauen-Bundesliga einen großen Schritt Richtung erneute Champions-League-Qualifikation geschafft. Im Topspiel des 17. Spieltags gegen den direkten Verfolger TSG Hoffenheim siegte der Vizemeister 3:0 (0:0) und festigte so den zweiten Tabellenplatz.

Dank der späten Tore von Kathrin Hendrich (84.), Jovana Damnjanovic (87.) und Lina Magull (90.+3) baute der FC Bayern (41) seinen Vorsprung auf die TSG (37) auf vier Punkte aus. Im Parallelspiel unterlag Turbine Potsdam beim SC Freiburg nach langer Führung 2:3 (2:0).

Meister und Spitzenreiter VfL Wolfsburg (49) hatte schon am Vortag mit einem 4:0 (2:0) gegen den abstiegsbedrohten 1. FC Köln vorgelegt. Zudem besiegte Rekordmeister 1. FFC Frankfurt den SC Sand verdient mit 3:1 (2:1).

(sid/old)