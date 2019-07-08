Fortunas letztes Training im Westwald Fortunas letztes Training im Westwald Foto: rp/CHRISTOF WOLFF Fortuna hat am Montag ihr letztes Spiel im Rahmen des Trainingslagers am Wiesensee bestritten. Fortunas letztes Training im Westwald Foto: rp/CHRISTOF WOLFF Am Morgen gab es noch einmal das übliche Programm, das die Spieler durch alle Tage begleitet hatte. Fortunas letztes Training im Westwald Foto: rp/CHRISTOF WOLFF Um sieben Uhr noch vor dem Frühstück gingen die Spieler laufen. Fortunas letztes Training im Westwald Foto: rp/CHRISTOF WOLFF Um 10 Uhr stand dann die Arbeit auf dem Platz auf dem Programm. Fortunas letztes Training im Westwald Foto: rp/CHRISTOF WOLFF Sehen Sie weitere Bilder von der Einheit. Fortunas letztes Training im Westwald Foto: rp/CHRISTOF WOLFF Fortunas letztes Training im Westwald Foto: rp/CHRISTOF WOLFF Fortunas letztes Training im Westwald Foto: rp/CHRISTOF WOLFF Fortunas letztes Training im Westwald Foto: rp/CHRISTOF WOLFF Fortunas letztes Training im Westwald Foto: rp/CHRISTOF WOLFF Fortunas letztes Training im Westwald Foto: rp/CHRISTOF WOLFF Fortunas letztes Training im Westwald Foto: rp/CHRISTOF WOLFF Fortunas letztes Training im Westwald Foto: rp/CHRISTOF WOLFF Fortunas letztes Training im Westwald Foto: rp/CHRISTOF WOLFF Fortunas letztes Training im Westwald Foto: rp/CHRISTOF WOLFF Auch interessant Bundesliga 18/19 : Fortuna - Borussia: Stimmen zum Spiel Bundesliga 18/19 : Fortuna - VfB Stuttgart: die Bilder zum Spiel Bundesliga 18/19 : Mainz 05 - Fortuna: Bilder vom Spiel Bundesliga 18/19 : Bayer 04 - Fortuna: die Bilder zum Spiel zurück weiter