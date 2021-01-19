Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Am Montag war kein Training. Durchatmen, Kräfte schöpfen. Erst am Dienstag ging es wieder los. Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startete die Vorbereitung auf das Heimspiel gegen die Spielvereinigung Greuther Fürth (Freitag, 18.30 Uhr). Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Sehen Sie im Folgenden weitere Bilder von der Einheit. Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna startet Vorbereitung auf Fürth Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Auch interessant Kownacki und Iyoha zurück : Was beim Fortuna-Training passiert ist Bilder vom Fortuna-Gelände : Prib steigt wieder ins Training ein Antrittsbesuch : Klaus Allofs und Uwe Klein beim Fortuna-Training Frühere Nationalspielerin : Inka Grings hospitiert beim Fortuna-Training zurück weiter